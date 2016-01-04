Mobileye NV (NASDAQ:MBLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mobileye NV (NASDAQ:MBLY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.05.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MBLY shares. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileye NV in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Mobileye NV in a report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Mobileye NV in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Mobileye NV in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mobileye NV in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mobileye NV stock. Eagle Asset Management increased its stake in Mobileye NV (NASDAQ:MBLY) by 139.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348,387 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management owned about 0.28% of Mobileye NV worth $27,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Mobileye NV (NASDAQ:MBLY) traded down 2.9302% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.0411. The stock had a trading volume of 805,522 shares. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 266.5006. Mobileye NV has a 52 week low of $32.41 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11.

Mobileye NV (NASDAQ:MBLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mobileye NV will post $0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye NV designs and develops software and related technologies for camera-based advanced driver assistance systems (NASDAQ:MBLY). The Company’s software algorithms and EyeQ system on a chip (SOC) perform detailed interpretations of the visual field in order to anticipate possible collisions with other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, animals, debris and other obstacles. Its products are also able to detect roadway markings such as lanes, road boundaries, barriers and similar items, as well as to identify and read traffic signs and traffic lights. It operates in two segments: the original equipment manufacturer segment and the AM segment. The OEM segment supplies the software algorithms and EyeQ chip that are the core technology of the complete ADAS to the Tier 1 companies that are the system integrators for the automotive industry. In the AM segment, it sells a complete system, which includes its software algorithms and EyeQ chip, as well as the camera and other necessary components.