Mindray Medical International Ltd (NYSE:MR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mindray Medical International Ltd (NYSE:MR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Analyst Ratings.Net reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

MR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mindray Medical International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Mindray Medical International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Standpoint Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mindray Medical International in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Mindray Medical International (NYSE:MR) traded down 0.66% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,048 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90. Mindray Medical International has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $33.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.08.

Mindray Medical International (NYSE:MR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The business earned $327.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mindray Medical International will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mindray Medical International Limited is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices across the world. The Company operates in three segments: patient monitoring and life support products, in-vitro diagnostic products and medical imaging systems. Its patient monitoring devices track the physiological parameters of patients, such as heart rate, blood pressure, respiration and temperature. It offers patient monitoring devices that are suitable for adult, pediatric and neonatal patients and are used principally in hospital intensive care units, operating rooms and emergency rooms. Its life support products provide operation room or intensive care unit solutions for the end users in the operating room. Its in-vitro diagnostic products provide data and analysis on blood, urine and other bodily fluid samples for clinical diagnosis and treatment. Its medical imaging systems segment includes ultrasound systems, digital radiography systems and a magnetic resonance imaging system.