Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd (TSE:MDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd (TSE:MDA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Analyst Ratings Network.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$93.13.

Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates (TSE:MDA) traded down 0.38% on Monday, hitting $82.94. 49,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.22. Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates has a 12 month low of $70.55 and a 12 month high of $101.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.75.

MDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates from C$96.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. RBC Capital cut their price objective on Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates from C$107.00 to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates from C$89.00 to C$88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. (TSE:MDA) is a global communications and information company. The Company provides operational solutions to commercial and Government organizations across the world. MDA operates through two segments: Communications segment, which offers space-based solutions for a range of services, including television and radio distribution, broadband Internet and mobile communications. MDA is a supplier of communication satellites, satellite antenna subsystems, and associated ground infrastructure and support services, and Surveillance and Intelligence segment, which offers end-to-end solutions to support the operational needs of Government agencies, both military and civilian, and commercial customers. MDA is a supplier of space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, imaging satellite ground systems, geospatial information services, and associated support services. It also supplies robotic systems for the space and terrestrial markets.