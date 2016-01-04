Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd (TSE:MDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2016 // No Comments

Shares of Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd (TSE:MDA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Analyst Ratings Network.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$93.13.

Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates (TSE:MDA) traded down 0.38% on Monday, hitting $82.94. 49,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.22. Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates has a 12 month low of $70.55 and a 12 month high of $101.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.75.

MDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates from C$96.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. RBC Capital cut their price objective on Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates from C$107.00 to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates from C$89.00 to C$88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. (TSE:MDA) is a global communications and information company. The Company provides operational solutions to commercial and Government organizations across the world. MDA operates through two segments: Communications segment, which offers space-based solutions for a range of services, including television and radio distribution, broadband Internet and mobile communications. MDA is a supplier of communication satellites, satellite antenna subsystems, and associated ground infrastructure and support services, and Surveillance and Intelligence segment, which offers end-to-end solutions to support the operational needs of Government agencies, both military and civilian, and commercial customers. MDA is a supplier of space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, imaging satellite ground systems, geospatial information services, and associated support services. It also supplies robotic systems for the space and terrestrial markets.

 

Latest News

Oracle Buying Textura at a Price of $663 Million
Oracle Buying Textura at a Price of $663 Million
AB InBev Offering More Assets of SABMiller in Europe to Win EU Approval
AB InBev Offering More Assets of SABMiller in Europe to Win EU Approval
Verizon Working With Authorities On Sabotage Incidents
Verizon Working With Authorities On Sabotage Incidents
UPS Profit Increases During First Quarter by 10%
UPS Profit Increases During First Quarter by 10%
Consumers Buying Fewer Apple Products, Sales Slump Worldwide
Consumers Buying Fewer Apple Products, Sales Slump Worldwide
Boeing Profit Drops on Lag in Commercial Deliveries
Boeing Profit Drops on Lag in Commercial Deliveries


Leave a Reply

 
© 2006-2017 The Vista Voice. Subscribe