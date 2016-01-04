LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Analyst Ratings Network.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $424,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,698,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,332,147.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter R. Gebauer sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $286,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) traded down 8.29% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.82. 268,618 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.60 million and a P/E ratio of 39.85. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Dougherty & Co upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target (up previously from $16.50) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of medical devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. The Company and its subsidiaries develop, manufacture and market medical devices and implants used primarily in the field of vascular surgery. The Company’s product lines include valvulotomes, balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, biologic grafts, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, angioscopes and powered phlebectomy devices. The Company develops, manufactures and markets vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons. Its portfolio of peripheral vascular devices consists of brand name products that are used in arteries and veins outside of the heart, including the Expandable LeMaitre Valvulotome, the Pruitt F3 Carotid Shunt, VascuTape Radiopaque Tape and the XenoSure biologic patch.