Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Avondale Partners upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landstar System stock. Eagle Asset Management boosted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 63.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The hedge fund owned 1,987,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768,009 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management owned about 4.60% of Landstar System worth $126,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) traded down 1.458% during trading on Monday, hitting $57.795. 62,833 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 17.299. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $53.99 and a 12 month high of $73.60.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm had revenue of $841.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post $3.37 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The Company offers services to its customers across multiple transportation modes, with the ability to arrange for individual shipments of freight to enterprise solutions to manage all of a customer’s transportation needs. The Company operates in two segments: the Transportation Logistics segment, which provides a range of integrated transportation management solutions and the Insurance segment, which provides risk and claims management services to certain of Landstar’s operating subsidiaries. Landstar provides services throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and other countries around the world. The Company’s services are delivered through a network of independent commission sales agents and third-party capacity providers linked together by a series of technological applications which are provided and coordinated by the Company.