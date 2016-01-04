Lake Shore Gold Corp (TSE:LSG) Receives C$1.52 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lake Shore Gold Corp (TSE:LSG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.52.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSG. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Lake Shore Gold Corp from C$1.35 to C$1.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lake Shore Gold Corp in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Lake Shore Gold Corp from C$1.20 to C$1.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lake Shore Gold Corp from C$1.15 to C$1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lake Shore Gold Corp in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Lake Shore Gold Corp (TSE:LSG) traded up 5.36% on Monday, reaching $1.18. 3,496,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Lake Shore Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.44 million and a PE ratio of 43.70.

Lake Shore Gold Corp. (TSE:LSG) is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and development of three gold complexes located in the Timmins Gold Camp in Timmins, Ontario. The Company has exploration properties in Quebec. The Company is in commercial production at its Timmins West Mine and Bell Creek Mine. The Company operates through two segments: mining operations, and exploration and advanced exploration. The Mining operations include activities related to the Company’s Timmins West Mine, Bell Creek Mine and Bell Creek Mill. The Exploration and advanced exploration include green field exploration. Lake Shore Gold owns 100% of the Timmins West Mine which includes the Timmins Deposit and Thunder Creek Deposit. The Company owns 100% of the Bell Creek Mine and Mill.