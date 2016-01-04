Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.97.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. RBC Capital upgraded Kinross Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.40 price target (down from $3.80) on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.40 price target (up from $2.25) on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $1.80 to $2.60 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) traded up 2.473% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.865. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,431,943 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.14 billion. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.71.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $809.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post ($0.06) EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Corporation is a senior gold mining company. The Company is engaged in gold mining and related activities, including exploration and acquisition of gold-bearing properties, the extraction and processing of gold-containing ore, and reclamation of gold mining properties. The Company’s segments include Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Kettle River-Buckhorn, Kupol, Paracatu, Maricunga, Tasiast and Chirano. Its gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. Its gold is produced in the form of dore, which is shipped to refineries for final processing. It also produces and sells silver.