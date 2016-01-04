KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:KEYW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:KEYW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.Com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.88.

KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:KEYW) traded down 3.82% during trading on Monday, hitting $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 28,539 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. The firm’s market capitalization is $225.25 million. KEYW Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $12.59.

KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:KEYW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm earned $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. KEYW Holding Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KEYW Holding Corp. will post ($1.29) EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEYW. RBC Capital reduced their target price on KEYW Holding Corp. from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. FBR & Co. cut their price target on KEYW Holding Corp. from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KEYW Holding Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of KEYW Holding Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

The KEYW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) is a provider of cybersecurity, cyber superiority and geospatial intelligence solutions to the United States Government defense, intelligence and national security agencies, and commercial enterprises. The Company operates through two segments: Government Solutions and Commercial Cyber Solutions. KEYW’s Government Solutions segment is focused on the United States Intelligence Community (IC) customers, including the National Security Agency (NSA), the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA), the Army Geospatial Center (AGC) and various other agencies within the IC and Department of Defense (DoD). The Company’s Commercial Cyber Solutions segment provides analytic software packages, and related maintenance and services. The Company also provides a range of engineering services, cybersecurity and analytic products, and integrated platforms that support the intelligence process.