Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.80.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 10,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $1,528,888.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,137.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.72, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,079,380.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – stock. Northcoast Asset Management bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The hedge fund bought 23,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) traded down 3.32% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.90. 170,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion and a PE ratio of 27.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – has a one year low of $117.26 and a one year high of $194.73.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.04. The company earned $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.15 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – will post $9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Leerink Swann dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – from $220.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to meet unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry. As of December 31, 2009, the Company markets two products: Xyrem (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for the treatment of both cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; and Luvox CR (fluvoxamine maleate) for the treatment of both obsessive compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder. Its marketed products and late-stage product candidate are Xyrem (sodium oxybate) oral solution, Luvox CR (fluvoxamine maleate) Extended-Release Capsules and JZP-6 (sodium oxybate). Its other product candidates in clinical development are oral tablet forms of sodium oxybate; JZP-8 (intranasal clonazepam); JZP-4 (elpetrigine), and JZP-7 (ropinirole gel).