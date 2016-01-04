JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:JASO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:JASO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Market Beat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.92.

Shares of JA Solar Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:JASO) traded down 1.96% on Monday, hitting $9.51. 244,820 shares of the stock were exchanged. JA Solar Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $460.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33.

JA Solar Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:JASO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.36. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business had revenue of $601 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.37 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JA Solar Holdings Co. will post $1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

JASO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vetr downgraded JA Solar Holdings Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.76 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Roth Capital raised JA Solar Holdings Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Axiom Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of JA Solar Holdings Co. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JA Solar Holdings Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. is a holding company. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells solar cell and module products that convert sunlight into electricity for a range of uses. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and sales of solar modules, as well as silicon wafer manufacturing. The Company’s principal products consist of both monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar cells and solar modules. It sells its products mainly under JA Solar brand name, and also produces original equipment for manufacturers or customers, known as original equipment manufacturers (NASDAQ:JASO).The Company also provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services. The Company sells solar cell and module products to module manufacturers, system integrators, project developers and distributors. The Company’s subsidiaries include JA Development Co., Ltd., JA Solar Hong Kong Limited, JA Solar GmbH., JingAo Solar Co., Ltd. and Shanghai JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd., among others.