Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ITYBY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ITYBY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Market Beat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ITYBY) traded down 2.05% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,106 shares. Imperial Tobacco Group PLC has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $110.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.48. The company has a market cap of $49.39 billion and a PE ratio of 19.87.

Several analysts recently commented on ITYBY shares. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Tobacco Group PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group PLC in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ITYBY) is a tobacco company. The Company’s portfolio consists of Growth, Specialist and Portfolio Brands. Its growth brands include Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Fine, News, USA Gold, Bastos, Lambert & Butler and Parker & Simpson. Its specialist brands consist of a range of cigarette, fine cut tobacco, paper, and cigar and smokeless tobacco brands. Portfolio Brands are a mix of local and regional offerings that fulfil a variety of roles. Imperial Tobacco comprises two distinct businesses: Tobacco and Logistics. The Tobacco business comprises the manufacture, marketing and sale of tobacco and tobacco-related products, including sales to (but not by) the Logistics business. The Logistics business comprises the distribution of tobacco products for tobacco product manufacturers, including Imperial Tobacco, as well as a range of non-tobacco products and services.

 

