Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, AnalystRatings.Net reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.39.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HST. RBC Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

In other news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $488,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,838 shares in the company, valued at $28,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Minaz Abji sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $706,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ken Stern & Associates bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Eagle Asset Management raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 223.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 196,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 135,723 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group now owns 268,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 21,225 shares during the period.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) traded down 2.15% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.01. 1,620,540 shares of the stock were exchanged. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts will post $1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels and Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). Host Inc. owns properties and conducts operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. (Host L.P.) of which Host Inc. is the sole general partner and in which it holds approximately 99% of the partnership interests (OP units) as of December 31, 2014. As of February 20, 2015, the Company’s lodging portfolio consists of 114 luxury and upper-upscale hotels containing approximately 59,000 rooms, with the majority located in the United States, and with 17 of the properties located outside of the United States, in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Mexico and New Zealand. In addition, the Company owns non-controlling interests in two international joint ventures.