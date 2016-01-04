Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT) Receives $30.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Analyst Ratings.Net reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings stock. EJF Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The hedge fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several analysts have commented on HLT shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide Holdings from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide Holdings from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) traded down 2.640% during trading on Monday, hitting $20.835. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249,774 shares. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.451. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.01. Hilton Worldwide Holdings has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings will post $0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is a hospitality company. The Company comprises of approximately 4,322 hotels, resorts and timeshare properties comprising of 715,062 rooms in 94 countries and territories. The Company operates through three segments: management and franchise, ownership and timeshare. The Company’s brands are Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio–A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites Hotels, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton Hotels, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The Company also offers customer loyalty program, which provides reward points for the guests for each stay at any of its more than 4,300 hotels around the world, which are then redeemable for free hotel nights and other rewards.