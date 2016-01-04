Hercules Offshore, Inc. (NASDAQ:HERO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hercules Offshore, Inc. (NASDAQ:HERO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.28.

Shares of Hercules Offshore (NASDAQ:HERO) traded up 0.230% during trading on Monday, reaching $2.175. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,884 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70. The company’s market cap is $351.57 million. Hercules Offshore has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hercules Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hercules Offshore in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Hercules Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Hercules Offshore, Inc. is a provider of shallow-water drilling and marine services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The Company operates three business segments: Domestic Offshore, International Offshore and International Liftboats. The Company’s Domestic Offshore segment includes 24 jackup rigs. The Company’s International Offshore segment includes nine jackup rigs (NASDAQ:HERO). The Company’s International Liftboats segment includes 24 liftboats (including five liftboats owned by a third party). The Company provides services to national oil and gas companies, integrated energy companies and independent oil and natural gas operators. The Company’s diverse fleet provides services, such as oil and gas exploration and development drilling, well service, platform inspection, maintenance and decommissioning operations in several shallow-water provinces around the world.