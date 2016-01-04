Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GSBD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GSBD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, AnalystRatings.NET reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NASDAQ:GSBD) traded up 0.42% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.08. 11,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $25.42.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NASDAQ:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post $2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 12,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $236,344.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,831,299 shares in the company, valued at $112,194,192.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSBD shares. started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The Company invests primarily in the United States middle-market companies. As of December 31, 2014, its portfolio was invested across 23 different industries. The Company invests in a number of industries, including telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components, and real estate management and development. Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GSBD) is an investment adviser of the Company, which provides it with investment advisory and management services and certain administrative services.