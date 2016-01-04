GKN plc (OTCMKTS:GKNLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

GKN plc (OTCMKTS:GKNLY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Analyst Ratings Net reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GKNLY shares. BNP Paribas raised GKN plc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised GKN plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Beaufort Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GKN plc in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. RBC Capital raised GKN plc to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GKN plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

GKN plc (OTCMKTS:GKNLY) traded down 6.00% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.65. GKN plc has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $6.03.

GKN plc is a global engineering company, engaged in the design, manufacture and service of systems and components for original equipment manufacturers. The Company operates in four segments: Aerospace, Driveline, Powder Metallurgy and Land Systems. Its Aerospace segment is a supplier of aerostructures and engine products and systems to aerospace industry. Its Driveline is a supplier of automotive driveline systems and solutions to the vehicle manufacturers. Its Powder Metallurgy is a manufacturer of sintered components and a producer of metal powder. Its Land Systems is a supplier of power management products and services for agricultural, construction, mining and industrial equipment. Its other businesses comprise GKN Zhongyuan Cylinder Liner Co Ltd, which manufactures engine liners for the truck market in the United States, Europe and China; GKN EVO eDrive Systems Ltd, which is a developer of axial flux motors, and GKN Hybrid Power Limited, which offers fuel-saving solutions.