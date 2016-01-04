FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Receives $38.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, ARN reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.39.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FEYE shares. Citigroup Inc. raised FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Jaffray lowered FireEye from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on FireEye in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FireEye in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) traded up 1.9513% during trading on Monday, hitting $21.1447. The stock had a trading volume of 848,773 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.40 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98. FireEye has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $55.33.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information security company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.13 million. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FireEye will post ($1.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ashar Aziz sold 188,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $5,500,388.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,575.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $91,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,116 shares in the company, valued at $337,815.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FireEye stock. Eagle Asset Management boosted its position in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 111.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,646 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 238,376 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management owned about 0.28% of FireEye worth $14,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solution for detecting, preventing and resolving cyber-attacks. The Company’s cybersecurity solutions combine its virtual-machine technology, threat intelligence and security in a suite of products and services. Its virtual machine-based technology delivers detection and prevention, and to provide real-time protection to enterprises and governments across the world. Its cybersecurity platform includes a family of software-based appliances, cloud-based subscription services, support and maintenance and other services. Its threat prevention appliance families address vectors of attack: Web, email, file, endpoint and mobile. It operates throughout the United States and various international locations, including Australia, Dubai, India, Ireland, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Turkey and the United Kingdom. Its marketing team consists of corporate marketing, channel marketing, account/lead development, operations and corporate communications.