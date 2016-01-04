Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, AnalystRatings.Net reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BB&T Corp. started coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties stock. MUFG Americas raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. MUFG Americas’ holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) traded down 1.81% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.46. The stock had a trading volume of 67,751 shares. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.26. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 52 week low of $51.57 and a 52 week high of $66.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average of $58.88.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post $3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner and operator of lifestyle-oriented properties (Properties). The Company leases individual developed areas (Sites) with access to utilities for placement of factory built homes, cottages, cabins or recreational vehicles (RVs). The Company operates in two segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rental Operations. The Property Operations owns and operates land lease Properties and the Home Sales and Rental Operations purchases, sells and leases homes at the Properties. The Company has partnership with MHC Operating Limited. As of December 31, 2014, the Company owned an ownership interest in a portfolio of 384 Properties located throughout the United States and Canada containing 143,113 residential Sites.