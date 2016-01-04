Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Market Beat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.87.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Energy Transfer Partners in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer Partners from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. RBC Capital reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer Partners from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) traded up 2.802% during trading on Monday, hitting $34.675. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655,924 shares. Energy Transfer Partners has a one year low of $27.44 and a one year high of $66.58. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.309. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer Partners will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and institutional investors recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ken Stern & Associates boosted its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ken Stern & Associates now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Company boosted its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 50.8% in the third quarter. Chelsea Counsel Company now owns 89,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management boosted its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 285.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 155,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 114,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates boosted its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 249.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 549,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after buying an additional 392,315 shares during the last quarter.

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. is a master limited partnership. The Company’s operating segments include Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment; Interstate Transportation and Storage segment; Midstream segment; Liquids Transportation and Services segment; Investment in Sunoco Logistics segment; Retail Marketing segment and All Other segment. It is engaged in natural gas operations, including natural gas midstream and intrastate transportation and storage, and interstate natural gas transportation and storage; Liquids operations, including NGL transportation, storage and fractionation services; product and crude oil operations, including product and crude oil transportation, terminalling services and acquisition and marketing activities and retail marketing of gasoline and middle distillates. It is managed by its general partner Energy Transfer Partners GP, L.P. Its brands include Sunoco, Stripes, Aplus, Aloha Island Mart, Exxon, Valero, Mobil, Shell and Chevron, among others.