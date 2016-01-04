Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives $99.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, ARN reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.67.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) traded up 0.68% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.90. 590,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.03. The stock’s market cap is $4.74 billion. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $107.45.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $560.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post $3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, CEO David P. Hatfield bought 5,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.55 per share, with a total value of $382,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,771.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $121.00) on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Edgewell Personal Care Company, formerly Energizer Holdings, Inc., is engaged in providing personal care products. The Company offers its products in various categories, including shaving, sun care, feminine care, infant care, skin care and pet care. It offers a portfolio of over 25 brands in more than 50 countries. The Company offers its shaving products under the brands, including Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Personna, Edge and Skintimate. The Company offers its sun care products under the brands, which include Banana Boat and Hawaiian Tropic. It offers its feminine care products under the brands, including Stayfree, Carefree, o.b. and Playtex. The Company offers its infant care products under the brand, which includes Playtex. It offers its skin care products under the brands, which include Playtex and Wet Ones. The Company offers its pet care products under the brand, which includes Litter Genie.