Dynegy Inc. (NYSE:DYN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dynegy Inc. (NYSE:DYN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Analyst Ratings Network.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.41.

Several research firms have issued reports on DYN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dynegy from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Dynegy in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynegy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SunTrust reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Dynegy in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Dynegy in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Flexon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,763 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynegy stock. ING Groep bought a new stake in shares of Dynegy Inc. (NYSE:DYN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The hedge fund bought 47,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Shares of Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) traded down 5.60% during trading on Monday, reaching $12.65. 612,499 shares of the company traded hands. Dynegy has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $34.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22.

Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynegy will post $1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynegy Inc. (NYSE:DYN) is a holding company and conducts the business operations through its subsidiaries. The primary business of Dynegy is the production and sale of electric energy, capacity and ancillary services from the fleet of 18 operating power plants in six states totaling approximately 12,300 megawatt (MW) of generating capacity. Dynegy sells electric energy, capacity and ancillary services on a wholesale basis from its power generation facilities. Its customers include Regional Transmission Organization (RTOs) and Independent System Operators (ISOs), integrated utilities, municipalities, electric cooperatives, transmission and distribution utilities, industrial customers, power marketers, financial participants, such as banks and hedge funds, other power generators and commercial end-users. It has three segments: Midwest segment (GEN-MW), West segment (GEN-WE) and Northeast segment (GEN-NE). Its wholly owned subsidiary is Dynegy Holdings Inc. (DHI).