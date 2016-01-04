Dorel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:DIIBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:DIIBF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Dorel Industries in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Dorel Industries in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Dorel Industries in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of Dorel Industries (NASDAQ:DIIBF) traded up 0.000% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.641. The firm’s market capitalization is $731.80 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66. Dorel Industries has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $35.34.

Dorel Industries (NASDAQ:DIIBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorel Industries will post $1.60 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:DIIBF) is a Canada-based global consumer products company. The Company designs, manufactures or sources, markets and distributes a portfolio of product brands. The Company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe and Latin America. The Company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports and Dorel Home Furnishings segments. Dorel Juvenile segment is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution and retailing children’s furniture and accessories. Dorel Sports segment is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of recreational and leisure products and accessories. Dorel Home Furnishings segment is engaged in the design, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture and home furnishings.