Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on DGII. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) traded down 4.83% during trading on Monday, hitting $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 189,758 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.99 million and a PE ratio of 41.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11. Digi International has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $13.53.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company earned $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digi International will post $0.36 EPS for the current year.

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) is a provider of machine-to-machine (M2M) networking hardware and solutions. The Company’s solutions are aimed at connection, monitoring and control of local or remote physical assets by electronic means. The networking products and solutions can connect communication hardware to a physical asset, convey information about the asset’s status and performance to a computer system, and then use that information to improve or automate one or more processes. Digi’s solutions are used in wireless networks as wireless networking technologies. The Company’s solutions portfolio includes wireless and wired hardware products, and services and solutions, including professional consulting services, product design and development services, the Device Cloud by Etherios (Device Cloud), which is a platform as-a-service (PAAS) offering, and application development services.