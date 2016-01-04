Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,948.13 ($58.75).

Several research firms have issued reports on DLN. Goldman Sachs restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London Plc in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse boosted their price target on shares of Derwent London Plc from GBX 3,650 ($54.32) to GBX 4,280 ($63.69) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,608 ($53.69) price target on shares of Derwent London Plc in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,918 ($58.30) price target on shares of Derwent London Plc in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,180 ($62.20) price target on shares of Derwent London Plc in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) traded down 1.0076% on Monday, hitting GBX 3634.9998. The company had a trading volume of 65,544 shares. The company’s market cap is GBX 4.04 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,700.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,648.56. Derwent London Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,969.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 3,891.00.

Derwent London Plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (LON:DLN) operating in central London region. The Company owns and manages a portfolio of 5.7 million square feet located in 17 villages in London’s West End and City borders and focus on middle market rents. The Company’s property portfolio includes investment property, owner-occupied property and trading property. The Company’s 70% properties can be found in the West End and 28% in the City borders. The Company’s subsidiaries include Derwent London Charlotte Street Limited, Caledonian Property Estates Limited, Caledonian Property Investments Limited, Derwent Central Cross Limited, Derwent London KSW Limited, Derwent Valley Limited, The New River Company Limited and Derwent London Capital (Jersey) Limited, among others.