Cynosure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cynosure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYNO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Market Beat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CYNO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cynosure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cynosure in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cynosure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cynosure in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cynosure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Cynosure (NASDAQ:CYNO) traded down 6.22% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.89. 157,660 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02. The company has a market cap of $951.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67. Cynosure has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $45.05.

Cynosure (NASDAQ:CYNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business earned $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.68 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cynosure will post $1.04 EPS for the current year.

Cynosure Inc. develops and markets aesthetic treatment systems that enable plastic surgeons, dermatologists and other medical practitioners to perform procedures to remove hair, treat vascular and benign pigmented lesions, remove multi-colored tattoos, revitalize the skin, liquefy and remove unwanted fat through laser lipolysis, reduce cellulite, clear nails infected by toe fungus, ablate sweat glands and improve vaginal health. The Company also markets radiofrequency (NASDAQ:CYNO) energy sourced medical devices for precision surgical applications, such as facial plastic and general surgery; gynecology; ear, nose and throat procedures; ophthalmology; oral and maxillofacial surgery; podiatry, and proctology. The Company offers single energy source systems as well as workstations that incorporate two or more different types of lasers or pulsed light technologies.