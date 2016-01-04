Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) traded down 1.63% on Monday, reaching $28.35. 233,566 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion and a PE ratio of 34.62. Crh Plc has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $30.95.

CRH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crh Plc in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crh Plc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America cut Crh Plc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crh Plc in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

CRH PLC is a building materials company. The Company manufactures and supplies a range of building materials and products ranging from the fundamentals of heavy materials and elements to construct the frame. As of December 31, 2013, the Company operated in approximately 34 countries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company operates in six segments: Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products and Americas Distribution. The Company’s products are used across various sectors, including in the residential, non-residential and infrastructure sectors. The Company has a 26% stake in associate Yatai Building Materials, which is engaged in building materials in Northeast China. In India, it has a 50% joint venture with My Home Industries Limited in southern state of Andhra Pradesh.