Countrywide PLC (LON:CWD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Countrywide PLC (LON:CWD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 506 ($7.44).

Shares of Countrywide PLC (LON:CWD) traded down 4.06% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 383.20. 243,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 402.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 481.77. Countrywide PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 375.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 608.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 833.94 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on CWD shares. Goldman Sachs decreased their price objective on shares of Countrywide PLC from GBX 622 ($9.14) to GBX 506 ($7.44) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.88) price objective (down from GBX 560 ($8.23)) on shares of Countrywide PLC in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. reduced their price objective on shares of Countrywide PLC from GBX 615 ($9.04) to GBX 425 ($6.25) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 416 ($6.11) price objective on shares of Countrywide PLC in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 442 ($6.50) price objective on shares of Countrywide PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Countrywide plc is an integrated residential estate agency and property services group in the United Kingdom. The Company offers estate agency and lettings services, together with a range of complementary services. The Company operates in five businesses: residential property sales; residential property lettings and property management; arranging mortgages, insurance and related financial products (LON:CWD) for participants in residential property transactions; surveying and valuation services for mortgage lenders and prospective homebuyers, and residential property conveyance services. Countrywide Holdings, Ltd. is the holding company of the Company. In October 2013, Countrywide PLC announced that its subsidiary, Countrywide Group plc completed the acquisition of Lambert Smith Hampton.