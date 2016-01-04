Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Receives GBX 810.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, AnalystRatingsNetwork.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 810.80 ($12.07).

Shares of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) traded down 0.4695% during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 847.9999. 12,464 shares of the company traded hands. Computacenter plc has a 12-month low of GBX 654.66 and a 12-month high of GBX 858.50. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.06 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 812.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 770.53.

In other news, insider Lock,Greg purchased 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 753 ($11.21) per share, for a total transaction of £231,924 ($345,125.00).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCC. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($10.64) target price on shares of Computacenter plc in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Panmure Gordon lifted their target price on shares of Computacenter plc from GBX 792 ($11.79) to GBX 862 ($12.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Investec reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($12.65) price objective on shares of Computacenter plc in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Computacenter plc is a provider of information technology (LON:CCC) infrastructure services. The Company primarily operates in United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Belgium. The Company advises organizations on IT strategy, implement appropriate technology, and manages its customers’ infrastructures. The Company provides solutions center, enterprise mobility, security, physical infrastructure, software, supply chain, IT transformation, datacenter, cloud, unified communications and collaboration, networking, contemporary workplace, advisory, and print services and solutions. The Company operates infrastructure operations centers and group service desks across Europe, South Africa and Asia. Its subsidiaries include Computacenter (UK) Limited, Computacenter France SAS, Computacenter Holding GmbH, Computacenter GmbH, CC Managed Services GmbH, Computacenter NV/SA, Computacenter USA and Digica Group Holdings Limited, among others.