Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, AnalystRatings.Net reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Compania Cervecerias Unidas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) traded down 1.75% during trading on Monday, reaching $21.28. 14,506 shares of the company were exchanged. Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 25.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Analysts expect that Compania Cervecerias Unidas will post $1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. is a beverage company. The Company operates as a brewer, soft drinks producer, water and nectar producer, wine producer and pisco distributor. It also participates in the home and office delivery (NYSE:CCU), rum and confectionery industries in Chile; in the beer, water and soft drinks industries in Uruguay, and in the soft drinks, water and nectar industries and beer distribution in Paraguay and Bolivia. It operates in the Chile, Rio de la Plata and Wine segments. The Company participates in the sweet snacks business through Foods Compania de Alimentos CCU S.A. (Foods), which produces candies, cookies, cereals and baked products under the Calaf, Natur and Nutrabien brands. Through its subsidiary, Fabrica de Envases Plasticos S.A. (PLASCO), the Company owns and operates a plastic factory in Renca, which supplies pre-forms, returnable and non-returnable bottles and caps, primarily used by it in the packaging of its soft drinks and water products.