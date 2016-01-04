Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc (NYSE:CCE) Receives $53.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc (NYSE:CCE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.Com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.13.

In other Coca-Cola Enterprises news, CEO John Brock sold 218,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $11,213,858.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,363,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Coca-Cola Enterprises (NYSE:CCE) traded down 1.67% during trading on Monday, reaching $48.42. 713,357 shares of the company traded hands. Coca-Cola Enterprises has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $53.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.89.

Coca-Cola Enterprises (NYSE:CCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Enterprises will post $2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCE shares. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Coca-Cola Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Vetr downgraded Coca-Cola Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Enterprises to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on Coca-Cola Enterprises from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:CCE) markets, produces and distributes non-alcoholic beverages. The Company serves a market of approximately 170 million consumers throughout Belgium, continental France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden. The Company is The Coca-Cola Company’s (TCCC) bottling partner in Western Europe. The Company has bottling rights within its territories for various beverage brands, including products with the name Coca-Cola. The Company purchases concentrates and syrups from TCCC and other licensors to manufacture products. In addition, it purchases sweeteners, juices, mineral waters, finished product, carbon dioxide, fuel, PET (plastic) preforms, glass, aluminum and plastic bottles, aluminum and steel cans, pouches, closures, post-mix, and packaging materials. The Company’s beverage portfolio includes Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola light, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta and Capri-Sun, among others.