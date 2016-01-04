Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €32.75 ($35.99).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale set a €38.00 ($41.76) target price on shares of Carrefour SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($37.36) target price on shares of Carrefour SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($30.77) target price on shares of Carrefour SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse assumed coverage on shares of Carrefour SA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, S&P Equity Research set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on shares of Carrefour SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) traded down 2.59% during trading on Monday, reaching €25.96. 2,114,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is €27.80 and its 200 day moving average is €28.74. The company has a market cap of €18.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82. Carrefour SA has a 52-week low of €23.01 and a 52-week high of €32.49.

Carrefour SA is a France-based company that is primarily engaged in retail distribution sector. The Company operates a network of hypermarkets, supermarkets, hard discount stores, convenience stores and cash-and-carry outlets and offers e-commerce services. The Company’s hypermarkets named Carrefour offer a range of food and non-food products. Carrefour SA’s hypermarkets, supermarkets and convenience stores are operating under the Carrefour city, Carrefour contact, Carrefour express, 8aHuit, Shopi, Marche Plus, Proxi banners and cash & carry stores are operating under the Promocash banner, which primarily offer food, clothing and household goods, among others. The Company operates convenience stores and owns Dia France SAS, among others. In April 2014, Klepierre SA completed disposal of portfolio of Carrefour-anchored retail galleries located in France, Spain and Italy, to consortium led by Carrefour SA.