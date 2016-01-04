Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Receives $18.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, AnalystRatingsNetwork.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitala Finance Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Capitala Finance Corp in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capitala Finance Corp in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Capitala Finance Corp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Capitala Finance Corp from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Alala III acquired 84,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $985,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry W. Carroll acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) traded up 1.1217% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.2155. 31,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. Capitala Finance Corp has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $19.12.

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Capitala Finance Corp will post $1.64 EPS for the current year.

Capitala Finance Corp. is an externally managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company was formed for the purpose of acquiring an investment portfolio from the entities, including CapitalSouth Partners Fund I Limited Partnership (NASDAQ:CPTA), CapitalSouth Partners Fund II Limited Partnership (Fund II), CapitalSouth Partners Fund III, L.P. (Fund III Parent), CapitalSouth Partners SBIC Fund III, L.P. (Fund III) and CapitalSouth Partners Florida Sidecar Fund I, L.P. (Florida Sidecar and, collectively with Fund I, Fund II, Fund III and Fund III Parent, the Legacy Funds); raising capital in the initial public offering, and continuing and expanding the business of the Legacy Funds by making additional debt and equity investments in smaller and lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. It is managed by Capitala Investment Advisors, LLC.