Campus Crest Communities Inc (NYSE:CCG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Campus Crest Communities Inc (NYSE:CCG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Market Beat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.90.

CCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Campus Crest Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered Campus Crest Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. dropped their price target on Campus Crest Communities from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wunderlich dropped their price target on Campus Crest Communities from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Campus Crest Communities (NYSE:CCG) traded up 0.15% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.81. 143,586 shares of the company traded hands. Campus Crest Communities has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. The stock’s market capitalization is $528.22 million.

In other news, insider Aaron Scott Halfacre purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 166,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond C. Mikulich purchased 9,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $65,458.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at $473,998.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Campus Crest Communities, Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (NYSE:CCG). The Company focuses on owning and managing a diversified portfolio of residence life student housing properties. The Company operates two business segments: student housing operations and property management services. The Company’s student housing operations consisted of rental and other service revenues, such as application fees, pet fees and late payment fees. The Company provides management services to unconsolidated joint ventures, in which it has an ownership interest. The Company owns the general partner interest and owns limited partner interests in Campus Crest Communities Operating Partnership, LP (the Operating Partnership). The Company has ownership interests in approximately 47 operating student housing Grove properties containing approximately 9,700 apartment units and 26,300 beds.