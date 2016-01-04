CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, AnalystRatings.Net reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.30.

In other CalAmp Corp. news, CFO Richard K. Vitelle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $154,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,489,145.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $95,585.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,784.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) traded down 0.10% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.91. 427,574 shares of the stock traded hands. CalAmp Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $723.11 million and a PE ratio of 40.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21.

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company earned $74.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post $1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price on shares of CalAmp Corp. in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of CalAmp Corp. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of CalAmp Corp. in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) is a provider of wireless communications solutions for a range of applications to customers globally. The Company has two business segments: Wireless DataCom and Satellite. The Company’s Wireless DataCom segment offers solutions for mobile resource management (MRM) applications, the machine-to-machine (M2M) communications space and other markets that require connectivity anytime and anywhere. The Company’s MRM and M2M solutions collect, monitor and report data and intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It delivers products, software services and solutions for energy, government, transportation and automotive vertical markets. The Company’s Satellite segment develops, manufactures and sells direct-broadcast satellite (DBS) outdoor customer premise equipment and whole home video networking devices providing the delivery of digital and high definition satellite television services.