C R Bard Inc (NYSE:BCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of C R Bard Inc (NYSE:BCR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.22.

In other news, VP John A. Deford sold 5,627 shares of C R Bard stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,368.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John H. Weiland sold 33,569 shares of C R Bard stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $6,185,088.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,505 shares in the company, valued at $13,543,296.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

C R Bard (NYSE:BCR) traded down 2.92% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.90. The stock had a trading volume of 627,036 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.90. C R Bard has a 12-month low of $163.08 and a 12-month high of $202.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.55.

C R Bard (NYSE:BCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $865.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that C R Bard will post $9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from C R Bard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

BCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut C R Bard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on C R Bard from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Leerink Swann decreased their target price on C R Bard from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C R Bard in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C R Bard in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

C. R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) and its subsidiaries are engaged in the design, manufacture, packaging, distribution and sale of medical, surgical, diagnostic and patient care devices. . The Company reports its sales in four major product group categories: vascular, urology, oncology and surgical specialty. The Company also has a product group of other products. The Company’s vascular products cover a range of minimally invasive devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and heart arrhythmias. Its urology products include basic urology drainage products, fecal and urinary continence products, urological specialty products and Targeted Temperature Management products. Its oncology products cover a range of devices used in the treatment and management of various cancers and other diseases and disorders. Its surgical specialty products include implanted patches and fixation devices for hernia and other soft tissue repairs, in addition to hemostats and surgical sealants.