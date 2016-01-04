Brokerages Set WOOD GROUP (JOHN) (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Price Target at $615.70

Shares of WOOD GROUP (JOHN) (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $615.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WDGJF shares. Barclays upgraded shares of WOOD GROUP (JOHN) to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Beaufort Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of WOOD GROUP (JOHN) in a report on Friday, October 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of WOOD GROUP (JOHN) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Nomura restated a “reduce” rating on shares of WOOD GROUP (JOHN) in a report on Monday, December 7th.