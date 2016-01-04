Brokerages Set Univar Inc (NASDAQ:UNVR) PT at $25.42

Univar Inc (NASDAQ:UNVR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.42.

Univar (NASDAQ:UNVR) traded down 4.12% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,304 shares. Univar has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $27.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92. The stock’s market cap is $2.25 billion.

Univar (NASDAQ:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Equities analysts expect that Univar will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Univar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Group reduced their price objective on shares of Univar from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Univar stock. Jennison Associates raised its position in Univar Inc (NASDAQ:UNVR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The hedge fund owned 1,215,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,469 shares during the period. Jennison Associates owned about 0.88% of Univar worth $22,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Univar Inc. is a global chemical distributor and provider of services. The Company source chemicals from over 8,800 producers worldwide and provide a range of products and services to over 133,000 customer locations in over 150 countries. The Company’s customers, includes Akzo Nobel, Dow Chemical Company, Henkel, Ecolab, PPG, Valero Energy, FMC Corporation, Georgia-Pacific and Kellogg Company. The Company operates in its geographical segments: Univar USA (NASDAQ:UNVR), Univar Canada, or Canada, Univar Europe and the Middle East and Africa, or EMEA, and Rest of World. The Company serves all of the premier United States oil and gas plays, including Bakken, Eagle Ford and Marcellus as well as the Canadian oil sands.