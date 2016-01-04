Brokerages Set Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) Target Price at $3,641.80

Shares of Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Market Beat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,641.80 ($54.19).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove Plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rightmove Plc from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,850 ($42.41) to GBX 3,850 ($57.29) in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Rightmove Plc from GBX 3,900 ($58.04) to GBX 4,200 ($62.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs raised their target price on Rightmove Plc from GBX 4,100 ($61.01) to GBX 4,184 ($62.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,050 ($60.27) target price on shares of Rightmove Plc in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In other news, insider Kemp,Colin bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,490 ($51.93) per share, with a total value of £17,450 ($25,967.26).

Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) traded down 0.9939% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 4084.0000. The stock had a trading volume of 117,284 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,970.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,688.62. The firm’s market cap is GBX 3.94 billion. Rightmove Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,112.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 4,180.70.

Rightmove plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in operating a property portal. The Company’s principal business is the operation of the Website, rightmove.co.uk, which provides details of all properties available to buy or rent. Its platform provides an online property search. The Company’s operational segments include Agency, New Homes and Other. The Agency segment provides resale and lettings property advertising services on www.rightmove.co.uk. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on www.rightmove.co.uk. The Other segment consists of overseas and commercial property advertising services and non-property advertising services which include its third-party and consumer services, as well as data and valuation services.