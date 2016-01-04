Brokerages Set Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Price Target at $11.00

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Market Beat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Sterne Agee CRT upped their price objective on Regions Financial Corp to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Regions Financial Corp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Group upped their price objective on Regions Financial Corp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Sandler O’Neill decreased their price objective on Regions Financial Corp from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Regions Financial Corp from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) traded down 2.60% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,566,136 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. Regions Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38.

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company earned $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th.

In other news, EVP Cynthia M. Rogers sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $96,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,990 shares in the company, valued at $969,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas increased its position in Regions Financial Corp by 2.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas now owns 43,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Gerstein Fisher bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Arkansas Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, EJF Capital bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $18,966,000.

Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank, which is a member of the Federal Reserve System. The Company carries out its business in three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment represents the Company’s commercial banking functions, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending. The Consumer Bank segment represents the Company’s branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans and small business loans, among others. The Wealth Management segment offers individuals, businesses, Governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to enable transfer of wealth.