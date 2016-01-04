Brokerages Set O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT at $276.64

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, ARN reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $276.64.

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) traded down 2.88% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $246.11. 1,164,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. O'Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $277.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.58 and its 200-day moving average is $249.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.26. The business earned $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive will post $9.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust raised their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Rosalie Oreilly Wooten sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.04, for a total value of $1,350,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,532,357.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company’s stores carry a product line, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items and various automotive accessories. As of December 31, 2014, the Company owned and operated 4,366 stores in 43 states, servicing both the do-it-yourself (DIY) customers and the professional service providers. O’Reilly’s stores offer new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items, such as oil, antifreeze, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.