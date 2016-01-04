Brokerages Set Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target at $85.83

Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, Analyst Ratings Net reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marriott International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, November 16th. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vetr lowered Marriott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) traded down 2.48% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,898,973 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day moving average is $72.68. Marriott International has a one year low of $63.95 and a one year high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion and a PE ratio of 21.38.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm earned $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post $3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th.

Marriott International, Inc. is a diversified global lodging company. The Company is an operator, franchisor and licensor of hotels and timeshare properties across the world. It also operates markets and develops residential properties and provides services to home/condominium owner associations. It has three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service and International. The Company’s brands include The Ritz-Carlton, BVLGARI Hotels & Resorts, EDITION, JW Marriott, Autograph Collection Hotels, Renaissance Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Gaylord Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Courtyard by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Fairfield Inn & Suites, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Protea Hotels and Moxy Hotels. It operates, franchises, or licenses approximately 4,175 properties across the world, with around 714,765 rooms inclusive of around 41 home and condominium products.