Brokerages Set Lexmark International Inc (NYSE:LXK) Target Price at $36.33

Lexmark International Inc (NYSE:LXK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Analyst Ratings Net reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Lexmark International (NYSE:LXK) traded down 5.58% on Monday, reaching $30.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,442 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.27. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.89 billion. Lexmark International has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $47.69.

Lexmark International (NYSE:LXK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business earned $851 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.64 million. Lexmark International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lexmark International will post $3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LXK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexmark International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Lexmark International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Lexmark International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Lexmark International Inc. (NYSE:LXK) is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of printing, imaging, device management, managed print services (MPS), document workflow and business process and content management solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Imaging Solutions and Services (ISS) and Perceptive Software. It serves both the distributed printing and imaging, and content and process management markets with a focus on business customers. Lexmark’s enterprise content and process management software platform supports traditional business content, as well as media and industry-specific content, such as medical image content and includes enterprise search, intelligent capture, document output management (DOM) and business process and case management. Lexmark’s healthcare offering includes an industry content repository and vendor neutral archive (VNA) that integrates all patient unstructured information across the enterprise to enable access.