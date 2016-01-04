Brokerages Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) PT at $2,094.00

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, ARN reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,094 ($31.16).

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) traded down 2.48% during trading on Monday, reaching $37.78. The company had a trading volume of 145,324 shares. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.77. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12 month low of $33.34 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IHG shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is a hotel company. The Company franchises, leases, manages or owns over 4,800 hotels and approximately 710,000 guest rooms in nearly 100 countries. The Company’s portfolio of hotel brands include InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurant. The Company operates through four geographical regions: Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa, and Greater China.

 

