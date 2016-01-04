Brokerages Set ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Target Price at $14.30

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.30.

Shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) traded down 5.08% on Monday, hitting $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 343,486 shares. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The stock’s market cap is $1.12 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The business earned $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post ($1.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel M. Junius sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $64,073.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,921.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Q. Morris sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $72,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,090 shares in the company, valued at $379,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered ImmunoGen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, September 21st.

ImmunoGen, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The Company has three wholly-owned product candidates in clinical testing, with seven additional compounds in the clinic through its partnerships with Amgen, Bayer HealthCare, Biotest and Sanofi. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidates, include IMGN289, IMGN853 and IMGN529. IMGN289 compound is a treatment for many cases of head and neck cancers. IMGN853 compound is a potential treatment for epithelial ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer and other cancers. IMGN529 compound is used for the treatment of NHL (NASDAQ:IMGN). The Company’s IMGN529 ADC is a new treatment for cancers that express CD37, such as NHL and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

 

Oracle Buying Textura at a Price of $663 Million
AB InBev Offering More Assets of SABMiller in Europe to Win EU Approval
Verizon Working With Authorities On Sabotage Incidents
UPS Profit Increases During First Quarter by 10%
Consumers Buying Fewer Apple Products, Sales Slump Worldwide
Boeing Profit Drops on Lag in Commercial Deliveries
