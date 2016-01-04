Brokerages Set Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Target Price at $27.63

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Analyst Ratings Net reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.63.

In other Ducommun news, VP Douglas L. Groves purchased 2,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 13,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,476.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Berenato sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,467.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) traded down 3.08% during trading on Monday, reaching $15.72. 5,567 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $174.22 million. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $1.29. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ducommun will post ($0.47) EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.50 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Ducommun Incorporated is a global provider of engineering and manufacturing services. The Company offers a range of products and applications used in the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical and other industries. It is a solution-based provider, offering a range of value-added products and services in its primary businesses of electronics, structures and integrated solutions. The Company’s operating segments include Ducommun LaBarge Technologies (NYSE:DCO) and Ducommun AeroStructures (DAS). DLT designs, engineers and manufactures products used in markets, including aerospace, defense, natural resources, industrial, and medical and other end-use markets. DAS designs, engineers and manufactures contoured aerospace structural components and assemblies and supplies composite and metal bonded structures and assemblies. DAS’s products are used on commercial aircraft, military fixed-wing aircraft and military and commercial rotary-wing aircraft.