Brokerages Set Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Target Price at $130.00

Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

Shares of Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) traded down 4.13% during trading on Monday, hitting $119.68. The stock had a trading volume of 273,135 shares. Bayer AG has a 12 month low of $119.68 and a 12 month high of $156.77. The stock has a market cap of $98.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.07.

Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.23. Equities research analysts expect that Bayer AG will post $7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAYRY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bayer AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer AG in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer AG in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer AG in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Nord/LB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer AG in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Bayer AG is a German holding company active in the field of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It has three subgroups: HealthCare, involved in the research, development and production of health products for people and animals, CropScience, engaged in the crop protection and non-agricultural pest control, and MaterialScience, that provides polymers and develops solution for various applications, supported by service companies like Bayer Business Services, among others. In October 2014, it acquired Merck Consumer Care (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) business and entered into an agreement to buy seed business of Granar S.A. It operates through subsidiaries, affiliated companies as well as joint ventures located in Europe, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, North America as well as the Asia/Pacific region, such as Bayer Chemicals AG in Germany, Cotton Growers Services Pty. Limited in Australia, among others. As of August 2014, it sold five diverse sets of patent families to Quantum Materials Corp.