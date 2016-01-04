Boston Beer Co Inc (NYSE:SAM) Receives $255.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Boston Beer Co Inc (NYSE:SAM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Market Beat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.50.

In related news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 12,000 shares of Boston Beer Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $2,490,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ai-Li Lim sold 2,666 shares of Boston Beer Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total value of $675,937.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,258.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer Co in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Group lifted their target price on Boston Beer Co to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Boston Beer Co in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded Boston Beer Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $208.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) traded down 1.32% during trading on Monday, hitting $199.25. The stock had a trading volume of 203,014 shares. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.82. Boston Beer Co has a one year low of $195.04 and a one year high of $325.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.85 and a 200-day moving average of $222.24.

Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Co will post $7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) is a craft brewer in the United States. The Company is engaged in the business of producing and selling alcohol beverages primarily in the domestic market and in international markets. As of December 31, 2014, Boston Beer sold approximately 4.1 million barrels of its products. As of December 31, 2014, the Company sold over sixty beers under the Samuel Adams or the Sam Adams brand names, eleven flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name, ten hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand name, and over twenty beers under four of the brand names of its subsidiary, Alchemy & Science. Boston Beer produces malt beverages and hard cider at the Company-owned breweries and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.