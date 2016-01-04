Bill Barrett Co. (NYSE:BBG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bill Barrett Co. (NYSE:BBG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Market Beat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.06.

Shares of Bill Barrett (NYSE:BBG) traded down 0.891% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.895. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,291 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46. Bill Barrett has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $13.36. The stock’s market capitalization is $188.35 million.

Bill Barrett (NYSE:BBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business earned $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.77 million. The business’s revenue was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bill Barrett will post ($0.34) EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen and Company cut shares of Bill Barrett from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bill Barrett in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bill Barrett in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Bill Barrett from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Bill Barrett in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Bill Barrett Corporation is an independent energy company that develops, acquires and explores for oil and natural gas resources. As of December 31, 2014, the Company had two key areas of production: The Denver-Julesburg Basin (NYSE:BBG) and the Uinta Oil Program in the Uinta Basin. The Company’s acreage positions in the DJ Basin are predominantly located in Colorado’s eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming. As of December 31, 2014, DJ Basin’s estimated proved reserves were 73.1 MMBoe (million barrels of oil equivalent). DJ Basin’s had interests in 388 gross (250.2 net) producing wells as of December 31, 2014. The Uinta Basin is located in northeastern Utah. As of December 31, 2014, Uinta Basin’s estimated proved reserves were 48.1 MMBoe (million barrels of oil equivalent). Uinta Basin had interests in 350 gross (200.8 net) producing wells as of December 31, 2014.