BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.36.

BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) traded down 3.65% during trading on Monday, hitting $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,571 shares. BHP Billiton Limited has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The company has a market cap of $66.04 billion and a PE ratio of 34.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average is $34.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Billiton Limited in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Billiton Limited in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Group upgraded BHP Billiton Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays downgraded BHP Billiton Limited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Billiton Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

BHP Billiton Limited is a global resources company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, such as iron ore, metallurgical and energy coal, copper, aluminum, manganese, uranium, nickel, silver and potash. It is also engaged in exploration, development, production and marketing of conventional and unconventional oil and gas. The Company operates through segments: Petroleum and Potash, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Company’s Petroleum and Potash segment is engaged in exploration, development and production of oil and gas and potash pre-development. The Copper segment is engaged in mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold. The Iron Ore segment is engaged in mining of iron ore. The Coal segment is engaged in mining of metallurgical coal and thermal (NYSE:BHP) coal.