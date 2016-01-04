Barrick Gold Corp. (TSE:ABX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp. (TSE:ABX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Market Beat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.83.

In other news, Director Anthony Munk acquired 50,000 shares of Barrick Gold Corp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$347,500.00. Also, Director Joseph Brett Harvey acquired 6,500 shares of Barrick Gold Corp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.66 per share, with a total value of C$49,801.70.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. RBC Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barrick Gold Corp. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. HSBC cut their target price on Barrick Gold Corp. from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Mackie raised their target price on Barrick Gold Corp. from C$12.35 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSE:ABX) traded up 5.18% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.77. 2,154,690 shares of the company were exchanged. Barrick Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. The stock’s market capitalization is $12.54 billion.

Barrick Gold Corporation (TSE:ABX) is a gold mining company. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company operates in segments: eight individual gold mines, Acacia and Pascua-Lama project. The remaining operating segments have been grouped into two other categories: its remaining gold mines and its two copper mines. The Company sells its production in the world market through the distribution channels: gold bullion is sold in the gold spot market; gold and copper concentrate is sold to independent smelting companies, and copper cathode is sold to various manufacturers and traders. The Company has 14 producing gold mines, located in Canada, the United States, Peru, Argentina, Australia, the Dominican Republic and Papua New Guinea. It also holds a 63.9% equity interest in Acacia Mining plc (Acacia) that owns gold mines and exploration properties in Africa.